Dangerous heat today

By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Heat Advisory has been issued for southeastern South Dakota, southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa from noon until 8 p.m. Highs around most of the region will be in the upper 90s and low 100s with feels-like temperatures in the mid 100s. Make sure you’re staying cool and hydrated!

It’s going to be a very hot day across the region with many locations getting into the 100s. Add in the humidity, and it will feel more like 105° or hotter for parts of the region. Make sure you’re staying hydrated and cool today! Clouds will increase this afternoon as a cold front moves through. That could bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday tonight into tomorrow morning. The Storm Prediction Center has a level one risk for severe thunderstorms east of a line from Sisseton to Mitchell to Lake Andes. Hail and strong winds will be the main hazards.

Temperatures will fall back into the 80s and low 90s Wednesday with decreasing cloud cover and the rest of the week looks good with a mostly sunny conditions. Heat levels come back up by Friday with highs in the 90s and triple digits west of the James River.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms look to return to the forecast heading into Friday night and Saturday with highs cooling back into the 80s to low 90s. We should see high temperatures stay right around 90 heading into next week.

