First Dillard’s in the Upper Midwest coming to Empire Mall

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest will open in the Empire Mall

The new store is expected to open in the fall of 2023. Dillard’s is open in 29 other states.

“We are excited to bring Dillard’s to the Sioux Falls market, adding to our already compelling array of retail offerings at The Empire Mall,” said Mark Silvestri, President of Simon Development. “This collaboration is a perfect extension of our commitment to bringing the best-of-the-best shopping experience to our discerning Sioux Falls shopper and continually raising the bar on what it means to be the premier retail destination in the state of South Dakota.”

The new store will occupy 140,000 sq. feet of expanded space featuring Dillard’s latest concepts in-store design, presenting a full assortment of fashion selections specifically tailored to the tastes and preferences of the company’s new Sioux Falls customers.

“We are very happy to continue our plans for The Empire Mall, bringing our premier shopping experience to our new Sioux Falls customers,” said Chris Johnson, Dillard’s Senior Vice President. “We are looking forward to developing longstanding client relationships by serving the area at an exceptional level.”

