GPZ invites local businesses to participate in ZooBoo

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History (GPZ) plans to make ZooBoo 2022 the best, most community-inclusive event ever – so they’re sending out a call for businesses and organizations to join them.

Unlike previous years, there will be no sponsorship fee for participating businesses.

Instead, GPZ is asking the businesses to hand out candy over the three-day event and choose a theme to decorate their booth. There will be prizes for the best booth decorations – including the People’s Choice and Zookeepers Choice awards. The zoo will provide tents and tables.

Dates for ZooBoo 2022

• Friday, Oct. 28 | 5:30-8:30 pm

• Saturday, Oct. 29 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Sunday, Oct. 30 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Organizations interested in participating in ZooBoo 2022 should reach out to Denise DePaolo at DDePaolo@GPZoo.org or call (605) 367.7003 x. 111 by Friday, September 9.

