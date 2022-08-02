Avera Medical Minute
Man arrested for brutal beating death of 77-year-old grandfather, police say

Kevin Carter, 32, was arrested for the death of his grandfather, Thomas Savage, 77. (Source: WFSB)
By Susan Raff, Evan Sobol, Olivia Kalentek and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A 77-year-old man has died after he was brutally assaulted by his grandson in Connecticut on Friday, according to police.

Kevin Carter, 32, was arrested for the death of his grandfather, Thomas Savage.

Bloomfield police said they responded to a home around 9 p.m. for reports of a serious assault. When officials got to the scene, they detained Carter in the driveway and gave medical care to Savage.

Savage was rushed to the hospital, where he died Sunday.

The family member who made the 911 call told police they heard banging coming from the first floor. When they went to see what was happening, the caller found Savage on the floor suffering from severe head and facial injuries.

Carter was initially charged with assault of an elderly person, but the charges were upgraded from a case of domestic violence to a homicide after Savage died from his injuries.

Carter is being held on $700,000 bond.

In court, it was announced that Carter had assaulted his grandfather before and that he had been arrested at least six times, including for domestic violence, elderly assault, violating a restraining order, as well as risk of injury.

His family said he has served time in prison, but there are no convictions on his record. The family said the charges were dismissed after he was released.

