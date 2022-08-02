Avera Medical Minute
Man’s foot pinned to cell phone tower 200 feet above ground in Sioux City

Sioux City Fire Rescue reminds people to stay vigilant for fires even with rain conditions
Sioux City Fire Rescue reminds people to stay vigilant for fires even with rain conditions
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux City Fire Rescue helped save a man pinned to a cell phone tower hundreds of feet above the ground near Riverside Park.

According to KTIV, the call came in around 4:45 p.m. on Monday. The man had been working 200 feet above the ground when a pole dislodged and pinned his foot. Two of his co-workers were able to free him and help lower him to a platform 50 feet below.

Fire Rescue’s high-angle rope rescue team climbed to the staging platform and successfully lowered the patient to the ground.

“Our crew is trained for this. All the time, it’s part of our tactical rescue team. It’s just one of our many disciplines that they train very hard for. Today they were able to put that training to use and effect a rescue,” said Kevin Keleher, Assistant Fire Chief for Sioux City Fire Rescue.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

