One dead, one injured in two-car crash north of Chancellor

Fatal crash from Turner County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Fatal crash from Turner County Sheriff's Office Facebook page(Turner County Sheriff's Office, South Dakota.)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHANCELLOR, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said a two-car crash left one dead and another injured north of Chancellor.

According to the DPS report, on Monday around 10:30 p.m., a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado pickup was eastbound on 276th Ave. when the driver failed to stop at the road’s intersection, crashing into a 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan that was northbound on 461 Ave.

Authorities say the 18-year-old driver man driving the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. The 62-year-old driver of the Grand Caravan is recovering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries at a Sioux Falls hospital.

The names of the people involved in the crash have not been released. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

