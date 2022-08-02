One dead, one injured in two-car crash north of Chancellor

CHANCELLOR, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said a two-car crash left one dead and another injured north of Chancellor.

According to the DPS report, on Monday around 10:30 p.m., a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado pickup was eastbound on 276th Ave. when the driver failed to stop at the road’s intersection, crashing into a 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan that was northbound on 461 Ave.

Authorities say the 18-year-old driver man driving the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. The 62-year-old driver of the Grand Caravan is recovering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries at a Sioux Falls hospital.

The names of the people involved in the crash have not been released. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

