Sioux Falls police surround suspect’s car to serve a warrant, avoid pursuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police strategically waited for the suspect to stop before surrounding his car to avoid a pursuit and serve his warrant.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said police recognized the suspect driving a car. Officers waited for the suspect to stop on his own before having multiple patrol cars circle his car, to avoid a pursuit. After investigating the suspect’s car, police found some meth.

The suspect, Joseph Hopkins, 32, from Sioux Falls, now faces charges of Possession of Controlled Substance and Paraphernalia.

