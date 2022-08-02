Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls police surround suspect's car to serve a warrant, avoid pursuit

Joseph Hopkins, 32 from Sioux Falls,(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police strategically waited for the suspect to stop before surrounding his car to avoid a pursuit and serve his warrant.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said police recognized the suspect driving a car. Officers waited for the suspect to stop on his own before having multiple patrol cars circle his car, to avoid a pursuit. After investigating the suspect’s car, police found some meth.

The suspect, Joseph Hopkins, 32, from Sioux Falls, now faces charges of Possession of Controlled Substance and Paraphernalia.

