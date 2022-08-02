Several Sioux Falls locations participating in National Night Out event Aug. 2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over a dozen locations around Sioux Falls will participate in the annual National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

Neighborhoods across the nation will lock their doors, turn on their outside lights and spend the evening outside with their neighbors. This year we have several neighborhoods hosting block parties and cookouts. The Sioux Falls Police Department, Sioux Falls Fire/Rescue, and other city departments will also attend, according to a press release.

National Night Out has proven to be an effective and enjoyable event that promotes neighborhood spirit as well as positive police and community partnerships. The benefits that Sioux Falls will receive and have received from National Night Out extend well beyond this night.

The benefits of National Night Out include

· Heightens crime and drug prevention awareness

· Generates support for local anti-crime programs along with participation

· Alerts offenders that neighborhoods are aware of suspicious activity and criminal behavior in their areas

Location Hours of participation Misty Glen Mobile Home Park, 6301 W Misty Glen Place 6:30-8:30 p.m. Woodwind Lane between 49th and 51st Streets 6:00-8:00 p.m. 300 Block N French Ave 6:30-8:30 p.m. 200 Block N Marquette Ave 5:30-8:00 p.m. Lower Terrace Park 7:00-8:00 p.m. Summit Events Hall, 315 N Summit Ave 5:30-7:30 p.m. 900 Block of W 36th Street 6:30-8:30 p.m. Lowell Elementary, 710 W 18th Street 6:00-8:00 p.m. Lyon Park, 600 S Phillips Ave 6:00-8:00 p.m. St. Marks Lutheran Church, 2001 S Elmwood Ave 5:30-7:30 p.m. 1100 Block S 2nd Ave 6:00-8:00 p.m. McKennan Park shelter, 400 E 26th St 6:00-8:00 p.m. Emerson Park, 400 E 26th St 6:00-8:00 p.m. 900 Block N Savannah Drive 6:30-7:30 p.m. 9000 Block W Gill Circle 5:30-7:30 p.m. 4200 Block S Bond Ave 6:00-7:00 p.m. Picnic Shelter, 2700 Block S Lake Ave 6:00-8:00 p.m. 1700 Block S Spring Ave 6:00-8:00 p.m. Peace Lutheran Church 5509 W 41st St 7:00-8:00 p.m.

If you are interested in participating in National Night Out, please contact Officer Kyle Johnson, at (605) 978-6866.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.