Several Sioux Falls locations participating in National Night Out event Aug. 2

(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over a dozen locations around Sioux Falls will participate in the annual National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

Neighborhoods across the nation will lock their doors, turn on their outside lights and spend the evening outside with their neighbors. This year we have several neighborhoods hosting block parties and cookouts. The Sioux Falls Police Department, Sioux Falls Fire/Rescue, and other city departments will also attend, according to a press release.

National Night Out has proven to be an effective and enjoyable event that promotes neighborhood spirit as well as positive police and community partnerships. The benefits that Sioux Falls will receive and have received from National Night Out extend well beyond this night.

The benefits of National Night Out include

· Heightens crime and drug prevention awareness

· Generates support for local anti-crime programs along with participation

· Alerts offenders that neighborhoods are aware of suspicious activity and criminal behavior in their areas

LocationHours of participation
Misty Glen Mobile Home Park, 6301 W Misty Glen Place6:30-8:30 p.m.
Woodwind Lane between 49th and 51st Streets6:00-8:00 p.m.
300 Block N French Ave6:30-8:30 p.m.
200 Block N Marquette Ave5:30-8:00 p.m.
Lower Terrace Park7:00-8:00 p.m.
Summit Events Hall, 315 N Summit Ave5:30-7:30 p.m.
900 Block of W 36th Street6:30-8:30 p.m.
Lowell Elementary, 710 W 18th Street6:00-8:00 p.m.
Lyon Park, 600 S Phillips Ave6:00-8:00 p.m.
St. Marks Lutheran Church, 2001 S Elmwood Ave5:30-7:30 p.m.
1100 Block S 2nd Ave6:00-8:00 p.m.
McKennan Park shelter, 400 E 26th St6:00-8:00 p.m.
Emerson Park, 400 E 26th St6:00-8:00 p.m.
900 Block N Savannah Drive6:30-7:30 p.m.
9000 Block W Gill Circle5:30-7:30 p.m.
4200 Block S Bond Ave6:00-7:00 p.m.
Picnic Shelter, 2700 Block S Lake Ave6:00-8:00 p.m.
1700 Block S Spring Ave6:00-8:00 p.m.
Peace Lutheran Church 5509 W 41st St7:00-8:00 p.m.

If you are interested in participating in National Night Out, please contact Officer Kyle Johnson, at (605) 978-6866.

