SF Little League team is glad to have such great support

Team is headed to Indiana to play in Regional Tournament
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Little League team is getting ready for the next trip to Indiana and the Regional Tournament that starts August 5th.

Coming back to win the state title in Rapid City will give these 12 year olds plenty of confidence as they move forward in the post season, hoping to make it to the World Series.

Joe Rempp, SF Little, League Head Coach says, ”Having that supporting cast wherever we go for every game is much-needed. We need to feed off that energy and we’re looking forward to that .”

Eli Hart says, ”Oh yeah for sure. Pennsylvania would be ideal, but we’re trying to go step by step, not look ahead. Just work on the present and work on what we’ve got to do.”

This team knows anything is possible after what happened with last year’s team that made it all the way to Williamsport and the World Series... But you have to love what Eli said. He’s not looking too far ahead. He’s just worried about playing well in Indiana.

