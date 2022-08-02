Sioux Falls Day of Giving helps foster children in the area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday all Sioux Falls Scooter’s locations are giving 100% of their sales to foster organizations in the area including Royal Family Kids Sioux Empire, Family Visitation Center Sioux Falls, East River Foster Parent Network, Sioux Falls CASA, and Children’s Home Society of South Dakota.

The groups will use the funds to help foster kids in a variety of ways.

”We provide licensures to resource parents, as well as giving kids birthday celebrations, we’re able to provide camp funding, educational training to resource parents, and also bring awareness to what we do,” Children’s Home Society Development Director Rose Mosley said.

Kristin and Travis Roades are the owners of Scooter’s and former foster parents themselves.

The family’s experience with foster children is what led Scooter’s to help foster groups in the area.

”While we were foster parents we realized there is a lot more than just having the kids in your home and figuring out how to do that there is a lot of need for support and outreach and these 5 organizations not only help foster families but also foster children in the Sioux Falls area,” Kristin Rhoades said.

While buying coffee is a great way to support foster kids today Kristin is encouraging any families that have thought about doing foster care to give it a try.

”Take the first step and learn and find out more information even if it’s just connecting with a current foster family to see what it’s really like. Could I do this? Can I figure out a new daycare and a new school? And if the timing is right for your family, just jump in,” Kristin Rhoades said.

100% of all Sioux Falls sales will be going to foster groups in the area until closing time at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

