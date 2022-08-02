Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota receives Presidential Disaster Declaration approval for June’s severe weather

FILE - The water tower in Chandler, Minn., was damaged during an EF-5 tornado on June 16, 1992....
FILE - The water tower in Chandler, Minn., was damaged during an EF-5 tornado on June 16, 1992. This photo, taken June 12, 2002, shows the new water tower standing to the right of the old one. (Source: National Weather Service)(National Weather Service)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Gov. Noem, South Dakota has received federal money to help six counties repair damages from June’s severe weather.

In a press release, a preliminary damage assessment conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in early July indicated the severe weather from June 11-14, 2022, affected Butte, Haakon, Jackson, Jones, McPherson, and Spink counties. The estimated infrastructure damages total $1.6 million.

In a letter requesting a disaster declaration, Noem wrote that the storm resulted in a tornado in Jones County, the first in that county since 1999; straight-line winds of more than 100 miles per hour; golf ball to grapefruit-sized hail; and heavy rains that led to flooding. More than 6,000 customers experienced power outages, and many were without power for up to four days.

FEMA staff was already in the state working on a Presidential disaster declaration that was approved for a May 20 storm that affected 20 counties and on two reservations. FEMA staff will begin work immediately to help governmental and certain private-non-profit entities with assistance efforts for this declaration. The Department of Public Safety’s Office of Emergency Management will be the state agency assigned to help coordinate the assistance.

You can find the letter requesting the Presidential Disaster Declaration here.

