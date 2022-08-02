Avera Medical Minute
USF brings back men’s wrestling and adds women’s program

Cougars will have men’s and women’s wrestling
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Exciting news for area wrestling fans and wrestlers as well... The Unversity of Sioux Falls will field 2 teams in the future.

The Cougars dropped men’s wrestling in 2011 and today Pam Gohl and the Cougars are bringing it back. They are also adding a women’s wrestling program becoming the first NCAA program in the state to do so. Needless to say, Cougar faithful are excited to bring it back and add another sport where rivalries like Augie and Northern can thrive.

USF Athletic Director Pam Gohl says, ”Men’s wrestling is a conference sport and women’s wrestling is just gaining so much momentum. It’s an Olympic sport, it’s a high school sanctioned sport in 36 states including South Dakota. There aren’t enough collegiate opportunities for women so we really felt like it was the right time to bring them both back.”

Though the men will go into the NSIC, only one other league member offers women’s wrestling. USF is still determining whether they’ll go independent or join a league, though they hope other teams in the NSIC will add the sport as well to eventually allow for conference competition.

