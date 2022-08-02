Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Vermillion and Gregory both victorious at State “B” Legion Baseball Monday night

3 teams with 1 loss play for championship Tuesday
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREGORY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The State “B” Legion Baseball Tournament had plenty of drama Monday night. Both Vermillion and Gregory came through with victories and will play each other at 10am Tuesday morning for the right to play in the championship game that will follow.

Vermillion got 2-run single from Clayton Sorenson to take the lead and another 2-run single from him to finish the scoring in a 13-2 win over Redfield.

In the 2nd game, the hometown Gregory Gorillas faced Winner/Colome needing a win to stay in the tournament. And they responded with a 9-3 win. Winner/Colome was the final unbeaten team and thus will play for the title against the winner of the Vermillion-Gregory game.

The original start time of 1 o’clock was moved to 10 in the morning because of the predicted heat on Tuesday of over 100 degrees.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-year-old died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Police have custody of a man who faces charges after driving into Sioux Falls gas station
Police: Man faces charges after crashing into Sioux Falls gas station
Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours of each other, both happening in the...
Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours
Jif Peanut Butter Recall
CDC: Check your Jif peanut butter’s log number for salmonella recall in May/June
Suspected damage from the herbicide dicamba curls up leaves on peach trees at Flamm Orchards in...
Growing Concern: Thousands of farms across U.S. damaged by ‘dicamba drift’ that devastates crops

Latest News

Augie's CJ Ham making good impression on newest Vikings coaching staff
CJ Ham makes good impression on newest Vikings coaching staff
USF brings back men's wrestling and adds women's program
USF brings back men’s wrestling and adds women’s program
SF Little League team is glad to have such great support
SF Little League team is glad to have such great support
Vermillion and Gregory advance at State "B" Legion Tourney with wins Monday night
Vermillion and Gregory both win Monday night at State "B" Legion Tourney