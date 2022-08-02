Vermillion and Gregory both victorious at State “B” Legion Baseball Monday night

GREGORY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The State “B” Legion Baseball Tournament had plenty of drama Monday night. Both Vermillion and Gregory came through with victories and will play each other at 10am Tuesday morning for the right to play in the championship game that will follow.

Vermillion got 2-run single from Clayton Sorenson to take the lead and another 2-run single from him to finish the scoring in a 13-2 win over Redfield.

In the 2nd game, the hometown Gregory Gorillas faced Winner/Colome needing a win to stay in the tournament. And they responded with a 9-3 win. Winner/Colome was the final unbeaten team and thus will play for the title against the winner of the Vermillion-Gregory game.

The original start time of 1 o’clock was moved to 10 in the morning because of the predicted heat on Tuesday of over 100 degrees.

