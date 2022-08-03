$1,000 reward for catching lug nut vandals in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office has received more than a half dozen reports of lug nut vandals tampering with people’s parked cars.

According to Alpha Media USA, over the past three months, victims have called police saying the bolts that secure the wheels to their car have been loosened or partially removed. The lug nut vandals seem to be more active in the Volga area.

Brookings County Assistant Sheriff, Scott Sebring, says the city of Volga has authorized a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information on these crimes can contact the sheriff’s office (605)-696-8300 anonymously or contact Brookings Area Crimestoppers (605) -692-STOP.

