10pm Sportscast Tuesday, August 2nd
State B Legion Championship, Dobmeier recovery, USF Wrestling, Canaries
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Vermillion out-lasted Winner/Colome for the State “B” Legion title after also beating Gregory on a very hot day. Mark Dobmeier talks about his accident and why he loves driving sprint cars despite a back injury. More on USF wrestling and the Canaries had their bats working at the Birdcage.
