2022 National Night Out deemed a success by Sioux Falls police

Officers were able to make an appearance at all 19 of the 2022 National Night Out locations and...
Officers were able to make an appearance at all 19 of the 2022 National Night Out locations and connect with people.(Sioux Falls Police Office Facebook)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers were able to make an appearance at all 19 of the 2022 National Night Out locations.

Photos posted on the Sioux Falls Police Department Facebook page show officers handing out stickers, swinging with kids, and talking to members of the community. The post said, “The officers receive a tremendous amount of support from residents. That trust is earned by hard work and is not taken lightly! Thanks to all who participated to get to know your neighbors and keep Sioux Falls a great city!”

