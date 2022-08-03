Avera Medical Minute
Baby found dead at motel in Houston

One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe are connected to the case.(KTRK via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KTRK) – Police in Houston are investigating after a child was found dead at a motel.

The child was found around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a Motel Six.

One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe are connected to the case.

No details about the child’s age, gender or relationship to the person taken into custody were released.

