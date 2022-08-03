Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Biden continues to test positive for COVID-19

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. He briefly ended his isolation last week before testing positive again.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is still testing positive for COVID-19, his physician said Wednesday.

The White House update from Dr. Kevin O’Connor said Biden “continues to feel well,” though he is still experiencing an occasional cough.

All his vital signs are good, including oxygen saturation, and he is continuing to isolate, working from the official residence and taking precautions not to expose anyone else to the virus, O’Connor said.

After having tested negative last week, the president tested positive again Saturday and has experienced the return of some symptoms.

Biden is expected to speak about reproductive health care in a virtual meeting with an interagency task force Wednesday afternoon.

President Joe Biden tweeted a video from the Truman balcony Saturday after testing positive again for Covid. (Source: @POTUS)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have custody of a man who faces charges after driving into Sioux Falls gas station...
Police: Man faces charges after crashing into Sioux Falls gas station
Secretary of Corrections says South Dakota Women's Prison problems 'critical', worst seen in...
Secretary of Corrections says South Dakota Women’s Prison problems ‘critical’, worst seen in career
Fatal crash from Turner County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
One dead, one injured in two-car crash north of Chancellor
Joseph Hopkins, 32 from Sioux Falls,
Sioux Falls police surround suspect’s car to serve a warrant, avoid pursuit
Suspected damage from the herbicide dicamba curls up leaves on peach trees at Flamm Orchards in...
Growing Concern: Thousands of farms across U.S. damaged by ‘dicamba drift’ that devastates crops

Latest News

People line up outside the Indiana House chamber in Indianapolis Tuesday ahead of its morning...
Abortion court battles press on, even in deep red states
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Napa County Sheriff's Office shows Paul Pelosi on May...
Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges
The McKinney Fire has killed at least two people, forced thousands of others to evacuate and...
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town
A puppy was rescued from the rubble of the McKinney wildfire in northern California. (KCRA, AIO...
Puppy rescued from northern California wildfire rubble