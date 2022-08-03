Avera Medical Minute
Canaries bats were as hot as the temps at the Birdcage Tuesday night

Henry and Michalczewski hit 3-run bombs for big lead early
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries bats were as hot as the weather in the early innings as they built a huge lead over Winnipeg Tuesday night at the Birdcage.

Zane Gurwitz gave Sioux Falls the early lead with a solo home run. And Trey Michalczewski followed with a 3-run HR and and RBI double alogn with a 3-run HR from Jabara Henry. It was his 24th of the season giving him 68 RBI’s. The Birds built a 10-2 in the 5th inning.

But the Goldeyes weren’t phased by being down 8 runs and stormed back. Justin Thompson’s grand slam gave the Goldeyes an 11-10 lead. But the Canaries responded with 4 in the bottom of the 8th to snap Winnipeg’s 5-game winning streak 14-11. The Canaries, who started the night 4.5 back of a playoff spot, are now 26-41 and host the Goldeyes Wednesday night and Thursday at noon.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

