Major from New York recruited to serve as Brookings Police Chief

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An experienced major has been recruited from New York to serve as the new police chief for the City of Brookings.

The City of Brookings announced in a press release that the new hire, Michael Drake, will start on Aug. 22 as the next City of Brookings Police Chief, pending all final background checks. Drake currently lives in Gardiner, New York, and has been with the New York State Police for the past 26 years and most recently as a major.

“I am extremely humbled to have been selected as the next Police Chief for the City of Brookings. It will be my honor to join such brave women and men of the police department and be part of an extraordinary group of dedicated city employees. My family and I are thrilled to be moving into a friendly community and we look forward to meeting and working with our new neighbors,” Drake said.

The City of Brookings hired Meliora to conduct the critical search. The process was very public and included engagement of the Police Department and the community through a multifaceted experience.

“I am thankful for everyone who participated in the process and made their voices heard. We are thoroughly excited for Michael and his family to join the community,” said the City Manager, Paul Briseno. “He will lead a department of employees who are dedicated to Brookings.”

Throughout the search, the City received many qualified applicants from across the nation. The hiring committee focused on the City’s core, organization, and community needs.

The first few months of Drake’s employment will be focused on establishing relationships and understanding the organization/community. His phone information is forthcoming, and his office location will be in the City of Brookings’ Police Department.

