Fatal single-car crash kills one in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say around 2:30 p.m., a person died after crashing a car into a tree.

A press release from the City of Sioux Falls says the driver was westbound near E 17th Street and E River Blvd when the car left its lane and collided with a tree on the south side of the road. The driver was the only person in the car and was given medical aid on the scene by witnesses and first responders but would later be declared deceased.

If any further information becomes available, it will be released in the Thursday morning briefing.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.