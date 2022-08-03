Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

First Thursdays taking advantage of final few months

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A celebration that has taken advantage of the warm summer days is returning for August at Fischers Lilly Park. What began on June 2 of this year is expected to continue into October. The summer (and hopefully fall) event known as First Thursdays goes from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will have live music, food vendors, and activities for all ages. The next celebration is August 4.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have custody of a man who faces charges after driving into Sioux Falls gas station...
Police: Man faces charges after crashing into Sioux Falls gas station
Fatal crash from Turner County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
One dead, one injured in two-car crash north of Chancellor
Secretary of Corrections says South Dakota Women's Prison problems 'critical', worst seen in...
Secretary of Corrections says South Dakota Women’s Prison problems ‘critical’, worst seen in career
Joseph Hopkins, 32 from Sioux Falls,
Sioux Falls police surround suspect’s car to serve a warrant, avoid pursuit
Amelia Dean at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the time of...
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story

Latest News

Dakota News Now at 5:00
First Thursdays taking advantage of final few months
Warmer for Thursday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
Imagen ilustrativa
Major from New York recruited to serve as Brookings Police Chief