First Thursdays taking advantage of final few months

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A celebration that has taken advantage of the warm summer days is returning for August at Fischers Lilly Park. What began on June 2 of this year is expected to continue into October. The summer (and hopefully fall) event known as First Thursdays goes from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will have live music, food vendors, and activities for all ages. The next celebration is August 4.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.