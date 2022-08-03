Lutheran Social Services campus renamed after lead donors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lutheran Social Services Campus (LSS) on Eastbank in downtown Sioux Falls has recently been renamed.

The LSS campus is taking on a new name: Fishback Campus for Opportunity, in honor of Van D. and Barbara B. Fishback who served as lead donors for the Campaign for Hope in 2016, according to a press release. The Campaign for Hope allowed for the purchase and remodel of 300 East 6th Street in support of the creation and development of a facility offering multiple LSS services.

As of now, LSS services offered through the Fishback Campus for Opportunity include the LSS Childcare & Education Services Here4Youth Program, LSS Re-Entry Services, and the LSS Center for New Americans.

The Fishbacks have been long-time supporters of LSS since 2008. Barbara served three terms on the LSS Governing Board of Directors from 2008 to 2016. In particular, they have a strong interest in refugee and resettlement work, and a deep appreciation for the depth of LSS services offered in South Dakota communities statewide.

“We are pleased to speak on behalf of LSS and its fundraising drive,” said Van and Barb. “We have enjoyed a close working relationship with its people and programs. The list of wonderful, committed folks and the services they provide to many individuals in need and under different circumstances is long. LSS is making a critical difference. We encourage all to review its activities and then join us with your financial support.”

Van and Barb offered a matching gift opportunity for the first annual LSS Day of Giving—South Dakota CARES last May. Gifts of all sizes, to any one of our services, are greatly needed and appreciated.

“We are grateful for Van and Barb for financially supporting our mission as well as their commitment to sharing the LSS story and advocacy in spreading awareness of our services and the impact they make,” says LSS President/CEO Rebecca Kiesow-Knudsen.

“The opportunities are truly endless—for LSS and for those who we serve,” continued Kiesow-Knudsen. “As we enter a new century of service, our board, executive team, and program leadership will undergo strategic planning. Our bar is raised on new fundraising initiatives that we are excited about. And, we will continue to work with communities and stakeholders to develop services and programs that do the most good. We have a vision that all South Dakotans will be healthy, safe, and accepted. LSS will continue to seek opportunities that help to fulfill that vision.”

“These last few years have truly been transformative at LSS. I encourage everyone to reach out, ask questions and gain a better understanding of any one of our services and fundraising initiatives,” continued Kiesow-Knudsen. “Don’t be surprised if you come away inspired by the resiliency of those we serve and with deep gratitude for the many blessings in our own lives.”

More about LSS

Core services offered by LSS include adoption, pregnancy counseling, foster care, kinship services, childcare & education, disaster response, behavioral health services, re-entry services, Center for Financial Resources, residential services for children & youth, alternatives to detention, independent living services for young adults, mentoring, Better Together, Center for New Americans, Resource Family Services, and Cares Wraparound Services. LSS serves people of all ages, races, faiths, and economic levels with professional, confidential, and affordable services.

LSS is a private non-profit social service agency. LSS services are licensed by the State of South Dakota and accredited by the Council on Accreditation. LSS is a United Way agency.

