Mark Dobmeier back on track after scary back injury

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Getting hurt is part of the risk when you drive a sprint car. Just ask Mark Dobmeier who’s long been a crowd favorite at Huset’s Speedway where he’s won 69 times!

Two summers ago, it looked like his career might be over when a tumble turned into a scary back injury. But now he’s back...and winning again too.

He recently sat down with our own Dave Hauck to talk about his amazing recovery from what was a very scary night at the race track.

Mark Dobmeier, Sprint Car Driver says to young fan:”You’ve got your own marker? All Right! Anywhere special? Thanks for coming out boys. Are you ready to watch a good night of racing or what?”

Dobmeier says, “When I was a senior in high school I was your average “C” student all the way through high school. You could say that my dad kind of threw the carrot out there and said all right boy, if you get your grades together and make the honor roll 4 quarters I’ll let you take over the sprint car full-time. I was a senior when I went into full-time sprint car racing.”

Dobmeier says, “Sioux Falls on Sundays and the occasional Knoxville when we could slip it in. Any time we get the World of Outlaws or any IRA or traveling all stars any where around the area we’re obviously going to hit all the big shows.”

Dobmeier says, “I’m probably the calmest ever when I’m sitting in that sprint car which you think you be the opposite.”

Mark says about the accident, “So I was racing hard with the guy and going down the back stretch and we bumped wheels and the car started flipping and to be honest it felt like kind of a normal flip at first and then the bad part about it is the last time it landed it was a full-speed deal and it was a big spectacular crash. Jay Mazuer and his crew, there’s nobody better in the country to pull you out of a car than to have him there. What happened is I burse-fractured my L4 vertebrae and then fractured the L3. Kind of blew it apart to smithereens like somebody just took a knife and jammed it into your back. They sent me to Regions St. Paul which is very well known for back surgery and I had one of the best back doctors, Dr. Mack there to do the surgery.”

Brandon Buysse-Pit Crew Member says, “In the grand scheme of things it was a bad deal. As a group, Mark and his family just came together and pushed on really. It sucks that Mark had to go through that but it seems like he’s recovered really well and he’s back racing with us.”

Parker Price-Miller-Sprint Car Driver says, “I actually experienced it back in 2018. I landed on all four in California and I fractured a vertebrae in my back also. Luckily it wasn’t as bad as Mark’s. It’s not a good feeling.”

Dobmeier says while recovering, “It gave me time to sit back and relax and think about it and take everything serious and kind of take it one step at a time from there. Because you can do anything you want. He says I know what I can do with this surgery and I know what we can handle and if you stick to it you can do anything you want in a year.”

Mark reflected on the danger of racing, “I’ve been hurt in a few other sports, but I’ve never been hurt in racing. I can’t really say that anymore. Racing’s definitely a dangerous sport. At the same time it’s a little risk and reward at the same time. When you have a big crowd jumping on their feet cheering for you I mean the thrill of it is unexplainable. It’s something that, that’s the reward at the end of the day for me. The reward that I get out of racing, especially when I can pull off a win, the feeling you get after winning a race I can not explain it.”

