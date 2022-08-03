Avera Medical Minute
Not as hot or humid

Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see decreasing cloud cover. Temperatures will fall back into the 80s and low 90s. The rest of the week looks good with mostly sunny conditions. Heat levels come back up by Friday with highs in the 90s and triple digits west of the James River.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms look to return to the forecast heading into Friday night and Saturday with highs cooling back into the 80s to low 90s. We should see high temperatures stay right around 90 heading into next week. This weekend will feature some chances for showers and storms mainly on Saturday morning.

Next week, highs look to stick around in the low to mid 90s overall with dry weather favored.

Dakota News Now weather page

