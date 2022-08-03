Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint in her Sioux Falls trailer home

(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are looking for a man who reportedly robbed a woman at gunpoint while she was in her trailer home.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in northeastern Sioux Falls, just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, a woman received a knock on her door. The woman was confronted by a man wearing a mask pointing a gun at her. The suspect took some of her jewelry and left without injuring the victim.

The victim did not recognize the suspect and described him as a masked man wearing a black jacket.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact crime stoppers at 605-367-7007 or 877-367-7007.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have custody of a man who faces charges after driving into Sioux Falls gas station...
Police: Man faces charges after crashing into Sioux Falls gas station
Secretary of Corrections says South Dakota Women's Prison problems 'critical', worst seen in...
Secretary of Corrections says South Dakota Women’s Prison problems ‘critical’, worst seen in career
Fatal crash from Turner County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
One dead, one injured in two-car crash north of Chancellor
Joseph Hopkins, 32 from Sioux Falls,
Sioux Falls police surround suspect’s car to serve a warrant, avoid pursuit
Suspected damage from the herbicide dicamba curls up leaves on peach trees at Flamm Orchards in...
Growing Concern: Thousands of farms across U.S. damaged by ‘dicamba drift’ that devastates crops

Latest News

Lug Nut Vandals strike in Volga
$1,000 reward for catching lug nut vandals in Brookings
The BBB said scammers are trying to take advantage of the growing number of canceled flights...
BBB Scam Alert: Airfare scams are cashing in on canceled flights
Dakota Dachshund Rescue (DDR) has dachshunds, doxie mixes, and dachshund wanna-be’s looking for...
Woofstock 2022 brings music and dogs to Remedy Brewing
In addition to legal complications of ever selling the fairground land, there’s also the price...
The Sioux Empire Fair starts Friday