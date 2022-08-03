Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint in her Sioux Falls trailer home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are looking for a man who reportedly robbed a woman at gunpoint while she was in her trailer home.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in northeastern Sioux Falls, just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, a woman received a knock on her door. The woman was confronted by a man wearing a mask pointing a gun at her. The suspect took some of her jewelry and left without injuring the victim.

The victim did not recognize the suspect and described him as a masked man wearing a black jacket.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact crime stoppers at 605-367-7007 or 877-367-7007.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.