South Dakota COVID-19 update: Seven dead, high-spread, hospitalizations up

Atrium Health gave an update on COVID-19 trends locally.
Atrium Health gave an update on COVID-19 trends locally.
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 update, seven people have died since last week, and active cases and hospitalizations are on the rise.

Health officials are urging people to start wearing masks again as more than half of the U.S. population lives in a county with a high COVID-19 community spread level. The majority of South Dakota counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. This means there are at least 100 cases per 100,000 people or a weekly PCR test positivity rate of 10% or more. To view a map of the spread rate per county, click here.

Since last Wednesday, nine people in South Dakota have died of COVID-19, bringing the state’s new death toll to 2,963. Of those who passed, one was in their 70s, and six were 80 years or older.

Active cases have risen by 50 cases since the last report, and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen to 89 people.

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again and tweeted a video saying he’s “feeling fine, everything’s good,” and he’ll be working while in quarantine.

