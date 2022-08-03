Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation

By Stephen Groves
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota government ethics board on Wednesday pressed forward in its investigation of two complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem.

It resisted an effort from the Republican governor to see them dismissed and extended the time it has to examine the allegations. Noem is under scrutiny from the state’s Government Accountability Board for allegations she misused the powers of her office by interfering in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license and flying on state-owned airplanes to political events. She has denied any wrongdoing.

The board’s three retired judges voted unanimously to deny motions from the governor to dismiss the complaints. They then voted to grant a 60-day extension while they consider the complaints’ merits.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

