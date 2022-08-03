Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Vermillion wins the State B Legion title in thriller over Winner/Colome

Vermillion wins twice Tuesday in the heat to take State “B” Legion title
By Mark Ovenden and Cooper Seamer
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREGORY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Because of the projected temps, the first game Tuesday was moved from 1 o’clock to 10 am with Vermillion beating the home team Gregory County 12-5, advancing to the title game at 1:15.

In a wild game that saw Vermillion take a 6-1 lead on a grad slam by Reece Proefrock. But Winner/Colome would battle back led by Aiden Barfuss who slammed a 2-run triple sending the game to extra innings tied at 7. But Vermillion scored the game-winner on a bases loaded walk and hung on to win a great legion baseball game in temps that reached 106 degrees.

Vermillion Head Coach Tom Heisinger reacted after the game, “Just a battle of a game. Coming all the way through the losers’ bracket, it was a tough tournament. And then battling the heat today too. Playing two games, I’m proud of our kids, they never gave up. Man, it felt like we had that game won or lost two or three times. They just hung in there. Kids like TJ Tracy and Tim Dixon, I don’t want to name them all. Just showing that toughness that they had.”

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have custody of a man who faces charges after driving into Sioux Falls gas station...
Police: Man faces charges after crashing into Sioux Falls gas station
Suspected damage from the herbicide dicamba curls up leaves on peach trees at Flamm Orchards in...
Growing Concern: Thousands of farms across U.S. damaged by ‘dicamba drift’ that devastates crops
Secretary of Corrections says South Dakota Women's Prison problems 'critical', worst seen in...
Secretary of Corrections says South Dakota Women’s Prison problems ‘critical’, worst seen in career
Fatal crash from Turner County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
One dead, one injured in two-car crash north of Chancellor
LYDELLE TURNER facing multiple charges for shooting 22 bullets at people in Sioux Falls
Police: Man faces charges after firing over 20 bullets at people in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Mark Dobmeier is back on track after scary accident 2 summers ago
Mark Dobmeier back on track after scary back injury
USF is excited about the athletes that will be attracted to the school through wrestling
Wrestling will bring more high quality student-athletes to USF
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, August 2nd
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, August 2nd
Canaries out-slug Goldeyes in 14-11 win at Birdcage
Canaries bats were as hot as the temps at the Birdcage Tuesday night