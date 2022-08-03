Vermillion wins the State B Legion title in thriller over Winner/Colome

GREGORY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Because of the projected temps, the first game Tuesday was moved from 1 o’clock to 10 am with Vermillion beating the home team Gregory County 12-5, advancing to the title game at 1:15.

In a wild game that saw Vermillion take a 6-1 lead on a grad slam by Reece Proefrock. But Winner/Colome would battle back led by Aiden Barfuss who slammed a 2-run triple sending the game to extra innings tied at 7. But Vermillion scored the game-winner on a bases loaded walk and hung on to win a great legion baseball game in temps that reached 106 degrees.

Vermillion Head Coach Tom Heisinger reacted after the game, “Just a battle of a game. Coming all the way through the losers’ bracket, it was a tough tournament. And then battling the heat today too. Playing two games, I’m proud of our kids, they never gave up. Man, it felt like we had that game won or lost two or three times. They just hung in there. Kids like TJ Tracy and Tim Dixon, I don’t want to name them all. Just showing that toughness that they had.”

