Woofstock 2022 brings music and dogs to Remedy Brewing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday, dogs from around the area will be pouring into Remedy Brewing for the annual Woofstock fundraiser.

This will be the third year of the event that started during the pandemic as organizers look to make it bigger and better each year.

”We decided to grow it more last year but then, unfortunately, the weather did not cooperate but this year we’re planning for some really good weather and growing it even further and I think it should be our best one yet,” Remedy Brewing Organizer Donovan Minor said.

The event will feature vendors, special food items, music, and even a dog costume contest.

Several dogs from the Dakota Dachshund Rescue will be available for adoption at the event but customers from around the area are invited to bring in their dogs as well.

”It’ll be such a fun day of food and drinks and games and lots and lots of dogs,” Dakota Dachshund Rescue CEO and Founder Diane Wade said.

Woofstock is not just for fun though. It will serve as a fundraiser to help pay for medical care for the dogs at the Dakota Dachshund Rescue in Sioux Falls.

”Medical costs are far more than how much we adopt them out for so, fundraisers are imperative to us to be able to take care of the dogs and adopt them out at a reasonable fee. So, fundraisers like this are huge for us,” Wade said.

Remedy is excited to host Woofstock once again as the brewery is always looking for ways to give back to the local community.

”We work with plenty of non-profits here in Sioux Falls. We have a fantastic customer base of people who are always willing to take part and donate to those causes but I think when there’s the dogs involved and the vendors people are even a little more excited,” Minor said.

Woofstock will run from 2:00-7:00 p.m. Saturday at Remedy Brewing.

