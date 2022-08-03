Avera Medical Minute
Wrestling will bring more high quality student-athletes to USF

Cougars will add more hard-working athletes with wrestling
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As we told you last night, the University of Sioux Falls is bringing back men’s wrestling after dropping the sport in 2011. And they will start up a women’s program.

The men will compete in the NSIC which means getting back on the mats against the likes of Augustana, Northern and SMSU. It was an easy decision according to Athletic Director Pam Gohl. ”Overall it fits in with our mission. Wrestlers are inherently hard-working young men and women and we have found a lot of success recruiting individuals like that here at USF.”

The women might have to wrestle as an independent or try to find another conference. Only one school in the NSIC presently offers women’s wrestling.

