Another good night by Jabari Henry not enough as Birds fall to Winnipeg

Henry has 3 more hits and 2 RBI’s in loss to Goldeyes
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries were looking for their 3rd straight win Wednesday night at the Birdcage against Winnipeg after Tuesday night’s 14-11 victory.

A pair of run-scoring hits by All-Star Jabari Henry gave them a 2-1 lead. He now how 24 HR’s and 69 RBI’s for the season. But Winnipeg busted loose for 4 runs in the 5th with David Washington’s 2-run single being the key hit. Max Murphy later hit an opposite field 2-run HR just inside the right field foul pole to cap the scoring in a 7-2 win.

The same two teams play again Thursday at noon to wrap up the home stand. Sioux Falls drops to 26-42 for the season.

