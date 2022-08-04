August 3rd Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We start with the SF Little League team that won the State title over Harney as Evin Edwards makes a nice catch helping the cause.

Harrisburg’s Carter Bahrenfuss also made a nice sliding grab at the State “A” Legion tournament in a win over RC Post 320.

How about Corey Yeigh for Plays #3 as he went high on the final turn at I-90m Speedway Saturday night to beat Zach Olivier to the checkered flag in the Late Model Street Stocks...

Number two goes to Mitchell’s Mason Geraets who flashed the leather at first base in the State “A” Legion Tournament

And Ironically, it was another Great performance that gets our top play of the week by Bennett Geraets who almost chipped in for eagle at Meadowbrook and went on to win the State Junior title by two shots...

