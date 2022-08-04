Avera Medical Minute
Authorities investigating multiple fatalities in Laurel, NE

A large law enforcement presence could be seen in Laurel, Nebraska Thursday.
A large law enforcement presence could be seen in Laurel, Nebraska Thursday.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAUREL, Neb. (KTIV) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation involving multiple fatalities in a northeast Nebraska community.

NSP says the situation includes several scenes in Laurel, Nebraska, and is an active investigation. No other information about the fatalities has been released. Authorities say they will provide an update at 3:30 p.m. which we will air in this article and on KTIV’s Facebook page.

An official at Laurel’s city hall told KTIV that law enforcement suggested residents go on lockdown. The reason for the lockdown was not released.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

