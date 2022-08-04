Central Plains Region Tournament starts in Rapid City for SF East and Post 22

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Central Plains Regional Legion Baseball Tournament started Wednesday in Rapid City where Post 22 is the host team. SF East made the field by finishing as runner-up in the South Dakota State Tournament. There are two teams from SD, MN and NE with teams from ND and Iowa.

SF East scored 8 runs today but came up short in a 10-8 lost to the North Dakota state champs from West Fargo. Berg had a HR and 5 RBI’s for the winners while Boe and Smith each had an RBI double for SF East which is now 35-16 for the season.

The SD state champs (RC Post 22) and host team fell behind right away to St. Michael, MN after 3 runs in the 2nd inning for the visitors. The 44-time South Dakota state champions always get great support at Fitzgerald Stadium. And Wednesday was no exception with a full house. But they had little to cheer about as Kaden Amundson belted a 3-run HR in the first inning and the team from Minnesota went on to win 11-1.

So both South Dakota teams fall to the elimination bracket and will play the early games on Thursday needing to win to keep their homes alive of winning Region 6.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.