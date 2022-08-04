Avera Medical Minute
Central Plains Region Tournament starts in Rapid City for SF East and Post 22

SF East drops close game to West Fargo
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Central Plains Regional Legion Baseball Tournament started Wednesday in Rapid City where Post 22 is the host team. SF East made the field by finishing as runner-up in the South Dakota State Tournament. There are two teams from SD, MN and NE with teams from ND and Iowa.

SF East scored 8 runs today but came up short in a 10-8 lost to the North Dakota state champs from West Fargo. Berg had a HR and 5 RBI’s for the winners while Boe and Smith each had an RBI double for SF East which is now 35-16 for the season.

The SD state champs (RC Post 22) and host team fell behind right away to St. Michael, MN after 3 runs in the 2nd inning for the visitors. The 44-time South Dakota state champions always get great support at Fitzgerald Stadium. And Wednesday was no exception with a full house. But they had little to cheer about as Kaden Amundson belted a 3-run HR in the first inning and the team from Minnesota went on to win 11-1.

So both South Dakota teams fall to the elimination bracket and will play the early games on Thursday needing to win to keep their homes alive of winning Region 6.

