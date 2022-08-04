Combined 1972 Class Reunion for Lincoln, O’Gorman, and Washington High Schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The combined classes from Lincoln, O’Gorman, and Washington High Schools graduating in 1972 would like to announce a 50-year reunion on Friday, Sep. 9, and Saturday, Sep. 10, 2022.

Schedule of events for Friday, Sep. 9

• The Lincoln reunion will be held at Holiday Inn City Center from 5 p.m. to midnight.

• The O’Gorman reunion will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

• The Washington reunion will be held at the Washington Pavilion from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Schedule of events for Saturday, Sep. 10

The classes will join forces and celebrate together in the first 50-year reunion of its kind, combining the three existing high schools at that time in an event called The “LOW” Down! The El Riad Shrine, formerly known as the Arkota Ballroom, will host this fantastic evening of combined classes from 6 p.m. to midnight.

This blast from the past will feature a great live band, wonderful food, a cash bar, photographers to capture all the memories, and a whole bunch of fun!

To register, make donations, or if you just want to update your personal information, please visit these links:

Lincoln High ‘72

O’Gorman High School ‘72

Washington High School ‘72

