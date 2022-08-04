Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Combined 1972 Class Reunion for Lincoln, O’Gorman, and Washington High Schools

Graduation cap image.
Graduation cap image.(WLUC)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The combined classes from Lincoln, O’Gorman, and Washington High Schools graduating in 1972 would like to announce a 50-year reunion on Friday, Sep. 9, and Saturday, Sep. 10, 2022.

Schedule of events for Friday, Sep. 9

• The Lincoln reunion will be held at Holiday Inn City Center from 5 p.m. to midnight.

• The O’Gorman reunion will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

• The Washington reunion will be held at the Washington Pavilion from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Schedule of events for Saturday, Sep. 10

The classes will join forces and celebrate together in the first 50-year reunion of its kind, combining the three existing high schools at that time in an event called The “LOW” Down! The El Riad Shrine, formerly known as the Arkota Ballroom, will host this fantastic evening of combined classes from 6 p.m. to midnight.

This blast from the past will feature a great live band, wonderful food, a cash bar, photographers to capture all the memories, and a whole bunch of fun!

To register, make donations, or if you just want to update your personal information, please visit these links:

Lincoln High ‘72

O’Gorman High School ‘72

Washington High School ‘72

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amelia Dean at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the time of...
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
A driver died after crashing into a tree in Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Fatal single-car crash kills one in Sioux Falls
Phillip Laster Jr. poses with his father, Phillip Laster Sr.
High school football player collapses, dies during practice
Job interview “ghosting” on the rise at some local businesses
Job interview “ghosting” on the rise at some local businesses
Noem
South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation

Latest News

Money
SD State returned millions to residents, see if you have unclaimed money
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation announce closing dates for outdoor pools
A large law enforcement presence could be seen in Laurel, Nebraska Thursday.
LIVE: Authorities provide more information on multiple fatalities in Laurel, NE
Nurse
Transferring between SDSU & STC will be easier for nursing students