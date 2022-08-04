Avera Medical Minute
Lady A will not be performing at South Dakota State Fair 2022

Mic
Mic(Unsplash)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lady A has canceled the remainder of their 2022 Request Line Tour, postponing all their performances until 2023.

The 2022 South Dakota State Fair runs from Sep. 1, through Monday, Sep. 5. Lady A was scheduled to perform on Sep. 4, but the tour has now been postponed until next year. Representatives of the SD State Fair say all ticket holders should keep their tickets and wait for new announcements coming soon.

“We are a band, but more importantly…we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest, and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience.”

Lady A press release

Fair Manager, Peggy Besch, said they are working on finding a replacement for Lady A and will be announcing the updated schedule soon.

“Our goal is for everyone to have an amazing State Fair experience,” says Fair Manager, Peggy Besch. “We know concerts are a big part of fair week, but we have no control over a situation such as this. While disappointed, we are working with industry leaders and look forward to replacing Lady A with another great concert. We ask that everyone bear with us as we work through our options and hope to make an announcement very soon.”

For information about the South Dakota State Fair, contact the Fair office at 800-529-0900, visit www.sdstatefair.com or find them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

