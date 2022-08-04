Miss South Dakota Outstanding Teen making an impact through her non-profit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen Olivia Odenbrett joined us to talk about her experience winning the state title and how she plans to prepare for the national competition next week. She talked about her non-profit, Leo’s Legacy, which focuses on life-saving donations for families who cannot afford organ transplants. We wish her the best of luck!

https://www.leos-legacy.org/

https://www.misssd.org/misssdot

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.