Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Miss South Dakota Outstanding Teen making an impact through her non-profit

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen Olivia Odenbrett joined us to talk about her experience winning the state title and how she plans to prepare for the national competition next week. She talked about her non-profit, Leo’s Legacy, which focuses on life-saving donations for families who cannot afford organ transplants. We wish her the best of luck!

https://www.leos-legacy.org/

https://www.misssd.org/misssdot

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amelia Dean at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the time of...
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
A driver died after crashing into a tree in Sioux Falls
Fatal single-car crash kills one in Sioux Falls
Joseph Hopkins, 32 from Sioux Falls,
Sioux Falls police surround suspect’s car to serve a warrant, avoid pursuit
Noem
South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation
Fatal crash from Turner County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
One dead, one injured in two-car crash north of Chancellor

Latest News

Thursday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Warmer, breezy today
While different breweries and distilleries in Sioux Falls will remain open, they will still be...
Could a nationwide CO2 shortage impact local breweries
Could a nationwide CO2 shortage impact local breweries
Job interview “ghosting” on the rise at some local businesses
Job interview “ghosting” on the rise at some local businesses