Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

More than 1,000 patients prescribed Paxlovid in Sioux Falls area

More than 1,000 patients prescribed Paxlovid in Sioux Falls area
By Cordell Wright
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two weeks ago President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, and on Sunday he test positive once again in what his doctor called a Paxlovid rebound case, so we spoke with a Sanford doctor to learn more about the drug.

Dr. Jeremy Cauwels is the chief physician for Sanford Health.

“Overall we’ve prescribed of 2,500 almost 3,000 doses of Paxlovid. In the Sioux Falls area alone we’re over 1,000 doses,” Cauwels said.

Dr. Cauwels said if the COVID virus were a copy machine, Paxlovid would be a paper jam.

“It’s something that gets into the machine, stops it, and makes it so it doesn’t work anymore. So for me it’s a very easy prescription to say this is the drug that’s going to stop the virus from actually making copies of itself while it’s in your body,” Cauwels said.

Cauwels says the rebound cases like President Biden’s happen less than 10% of the time.

“Five days is the Paxlovid currently indicated and approved course, so it doesn’t happen very often but it certainly is a possibility that your body is not just quite over the infection by the time that the drug runs out,” Cauwels said.

Dr. Cauwels added that for those who do experience a rebound the symptoms are typically less severe and that Paxlovid is not prescribed based on the severity of the symptoms but rather as a preventative measure.

“Interestingly enough during this round of COVID, my father got it. He’s 74 years old and recently had a bypass surgery so he had reason to be put on medication to make sure he got better from it,” Cauwels said.

There is another drug that is approved by the FDA to treat COVID symptoms, Remdesivir, but Dr. Cauwels believes Paxlovid is the better treatment.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amelia Dean at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the time of...
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
A driver died after crashing into a tree in Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Fatal single-car crash kills one in Sioux Falls
Phillip Laster Jr. poses with his father, Phillip Laster Sr.
High school football player collapses, dies during practice
Job interview “ghosting” on the rise at some local businesses
Job interview “ghosting” on the rise at some local businesses
Noem
South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation

Latest News

DTSF to host June Eastbank Block Party Friday, June 4 at the 8th and Railroad Center.
DTSF staff preparing for August block party
DTSF staff preparing for August block party
More than 1,000 patients prescribed Paxlovid in Sioux Falls area
More than 1,000 patients prescribed Paxlovid in Sioux Falls area
Books
ACLU of South Dakota to speak on education inequality in front of United Nations