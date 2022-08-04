More than 1,000 patients prescribed Paxlovid in Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two weeks ago President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, and on Sunday he test positive once again in what his doctor called a Paxlovid rebound case, so we spoke with a Sanford doctor to learn more about the drug.

Dr. Jeremy Cauwels is the chief physician for Sanford Health.

“Overall we’ve prescribed of 2,500 almost 3,000 doses of Paxlovid. In the Sioux Falls area alone we’re over 1,000 doses,” Cauwels said.

Dr. Cauwels said if the COVID virus were a copy machine, Paxlovid would be a paper jam.

“It’s something that gets into the machine, stops it, and makes it so it doesn’t work anymore. So for me it’s a very easy prescription to say this is the drug that’s going to stop the virus from actually making copies of itself while it’s in your body,” Cauwels said.

Cauwels says the rebound cases like President Biden’s happen less than 10% of the time.

“Five days is the Paxlovid currently indicated and approved course, so it doesn’t happen very often but it certainly is a possibility that your body is not just quite over the infection by the time that the drug runs out,” Cauwels said.

Dr. Cauwels added that for those who do experience a rebound the symptoms are typically less severe and that Paxlovid is not prescribed based on the severity of the symptoms but rather as a preventative measure.

“Interestingly enough during this round of COVID, my father got it. He’s 74 years old and recently had a bypass surgery so he had reason to be put on medication to make sure he got better from it,” Cauwels said.

There is another drug that is approved by the FDA to treat COVID symptoms, Remdesivir, but Dr. Cauwels believes Paxlovid is the better treatment.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.