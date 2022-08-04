Avera Medical Minute
Police: Three assault and rob man in Sioux Falls

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man was assaulted and robbed early Thursday morning.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said just after 3 a.m. in northwest Sioux Falls, a man was walking in the street when three suspects approached him, punched him several times, pushed him to the ground, and took his backpack.

The victim received minor injuries. He did not know who the suspects were, and there is no description.

