Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SD State returned millions to residents, see if you have unclaimed money

Money
Money(wlox)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More South Dakotans are taking advantage of the state’s unclaimed property website.

The state treasurer’s office said they returned over $18 million in unclaimed property during the 2022 fiscal year.

How it works

If a business cannot find the person they owe money to or is eligible for a refund, then state law requires that money must be turned over to the state. Last year, $88 million dollars was waiting to be claimed.

To see if you’re entitled to any money, search your name on SouthDakota.FindYourUnclaimedProperty.Com/.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amelia Dean at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the time of...
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
A driver died after crashing into a tree in Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Fatal single-car crash kills one in Sioux Falls
Phillip Laster Jr. poses with his father, Phillip Laster Sr.
High school football player collapses, dies during practice
Job interview “ghosting” on the rise at some local businesses
Job interview “ghosting” on the rise at some local businesses
Noem
South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation

Latest News

A large law enforcement presence could be seen in Laurel, Nebraska Thursday.
Authorities confirm 4 deaths in Laurel, NE; foul play is suspected
The new turf field was finished just five days before football practice started for the season.
Warner football coach helps raise over $900k for new field
Graduation cap image.
Lincoln, O’Gorman, and Washington High Schools combine Class of ‘72 reunion
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation announce closing dates for outdoor pools