SF Little League team is excited to have extended season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Little League team is on the road to Indiana where they will play in the regional tournament starting on Friday.

They don’t have a Gavin Weir to strike everybody out, but this is a very good team. And they’ve played together a lot over the last 3 years which helps with team chemistry. However this year they get to play a longer season. ”This year it’s different where the season is not done. We’re moving on to Indiana where there’s going to be new challeneges, to play against new teams that we’ve never seen before. So that’s going to be a fun experience. But this group is very mature, very athletic and they’re ready to go,” says Head Coach Joe Rempp.

They start play on Friday with the ultimate goal of going to Williamsport, PA. But as Eli told us the other night, this team isn’t looking past it’s next game, which is a very mature approach.

