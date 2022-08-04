Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation announce outdoor pools’ closing dates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation announces staggered closing dates for its outdoor aquatic facilities as the 2022 summer season wraps up.

Closure Date Locations Sun. Aug. 7 Frank Olson Pool Friday, Aug. 12 Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center and McKennan Wading Pool Sun. Aug. 14 Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center and Kuehn Pool Sun. Sep. 4 Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center

“Many of the summer lifeguard staff will end their employment to head back to college or begin fall activities. The pool closing schedule allows the safe management of pools with the number of available staff. This year’s closing dates are consistent with our schedules from past years,” says Recreation Program Coordinator, Jean Pearson. “Every year our goal is to keep one or two pools open until the Sunday prior to Labor Day.”

· Lap Swimming and Water Walking at Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center will continue weekdays, 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m., through Friday, August 19, 2022.

· Beginning Monday, August 15 through September 4, 2022, Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center hours of operation will be Saturday and Sunday, 1 to 8 p.m.

· Pioneer Spray Park, located at 1800 East Walnut Street, will remain open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through September 4, 2022 (weather permitting).

· Midco® Aquatic Center, located at 1601 South Western Avenue, will remain open weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 12 noon to 5 p.m. The 50M competition pool is currently under annual maintenance and unavailable through Friday, August 19. The Recreational Pool, Warm Water Pool, and outdoor splash pad remain open during operational hours.

A fun event to close out the outdoor pool season is also planned at two locations: Swimming Gone to the Dogs will take place on the following dates and locations:

· Tuesday, August 16, 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center

· Tuesday, September 6, 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center

Recreation Manager Jackie Nelson of Parks and Recreation says, “Here’s a shout-out to our incredible team for keeping our residents and customers safe. Our aquatics team works hard all season and deserves to be celebrated and recognized for their talents at aquatic events, swimming lessons, and daily pool hours. We are lucky to have an amazing team prepared and professional from our community for our community. Thank a lifeguard today! We hope everyone had as much fun as we did.”

