Stig says this could be his best offense yet at SDSU

BROOKINGS S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State football team has been picked 2nd in the Missouri Valley. But that’s become common place in recent years with North Dakota State almost the automatic pick at the top.

But watch out Bison. With Mark Gronowski back at the helm and Isiah Davis in the backfield and Tucker Kraft catching touchdowns this could be one of the best offensive units that John Stiegelmeier has coached. ”I tell people we’ve had some good players here. We’ve been blessed to have some good players here and in terms of offense, this is the best skill we’ve ever had combined. We have a number of All-Americans and whatever that means. We’ve got guys who have made big plays in big games. We return our quarterback who we lost in the national championship game who is a phenomenal football player.”

The Jacks lost talented players like Pierre Strong, Jr. to graduation and the NFL, but Stig has plenty of weapons to work with this fall. And getting Gronowski back healthy is huge for the Jacks.

