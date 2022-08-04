Transferring between SDSU & STC will be easier for nursing students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials at Southeast Technical College and South Dakota State University (SDSU) are celebrating strengthening their partnership with a signing ceremony.

The ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11, at 1 p.m., at The HUB, on the STC campus, 2001 N. Career Ave. Officials will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) reaffirming an articulation agreement that makes transferring between nursing programs at both colleges easier for students, according to a press release from both SDSU and STC.

The articulation agreement allows STC nursing students to transfer up to 60 credits to SDSU toward a bachelor of science degree in nursing, which is a higher threshold than in previous agreements. In addition, the agreement includes a “reverse” articulation component that allows students to start at SDSU and finish at Southeast Tech.

“This new agreement is really focused on students and the workforce needs of South Dakota,” said Robert Griggs, STC president. “These new options allow students to select the track that best fits their personal, financial, and educational goals.”

Mary Anne Krogh, Dean of the SDSU College of Nursing, stressed the importance of the two institutions strengthening their partnership.

“The need for well-trained qualified nurses in South Dakota and the region continues to grow,” Krogh said. “Continuing to provide students with various degree options is critical as we expand the workforce of South Dakota. SDSU’s nursing program has a rich tradition of providing high-quality four-year degree options and we are excited to grow our relationship with Southeast Technical College to expand into new pathways that support higher education.”

