Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

US to declare health emergency over monkeypox outbreak

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak.(Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will declare a public health emergency to bolster the federal response to the outbreak of monkeypox that already has infected more than 6,600 Americans, two people familiar with the matter said.

The announcement will free up federal funding and resources to fight the virus, which may cause fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and pimple-like bumps on many parts of the body. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of the announcement.

The declaration comes as the Biden administration has faced criticism over the pace of vaccine availability for monkeypox. Clinics in major cities like New York and San Francisco say they haven’t received enough of the two-shot vaccine to meet demand and some have had to stop offering the second dose of the vaccine to ensure supply of first doses. The White House said it has made more than 1.1 million doses of vaccine available and has helped to boost domestic diagnostic capacity to 80,000 tests per week.

The monkeypox virus spreads through prolonged and close skin-to-skin contact, including hugging, cuddling and kissing, as well as sharing bedding, towels and clothing. People getting sick so far have been primarily men who have sex with men. But health officials emphasize that the virus can infect anyone.

The announcement comes three days after the Biden administration named top officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to serve as the White House coordinators to combat the monkeypox outbreak.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amelia Dean at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the time of...
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
A driver died after crashing into a tree in Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Fatal single-car crash kills one in Sioux Falls
Noem
South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation
Joseph Hopkins, 32 from Sioux Falls,
Sioux Falls police surround suspect’s car to serve a warrant, avoid pursuit
Fatal crash from Turner County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
One dead, one injured in two-car crash north of Chancellor

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, asks Alex Jones questions about text...
Sandy Hook parents’ attorney: Jan. 6 panel asks for Alex Jones’ texts
The effect of wind on palm trees is seen in this file photo. Experts still expect an...
Forecasters trim hurricane season outlook a bit, still busy
The death toll from exploding air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. has risen to 19 in the...
Takata air bag claims another driver’s life, 19th US death