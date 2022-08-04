Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Warmer, breezy today

Thursday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Thursday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today, high temperatures will get back to the upper 80s east and the lower to mid 90s further to the west. This is thanks in part to the wind becoming southerly throughout the day which will ramp up the heat and eventually increase the dew points. The first half of the day on Friday will be hot and humid as highs climb into the upper 90s to even some triple digits. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for parts of central South Dakota from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. CDT.

Because of the heat returning on Friday and the chance for severe weather that evening, we’ve declared Friday as another First Alert Weather Day. There will be some lingering showers and storms on Saturday across the area and it’s going to be much cooler. Highs on Saturday will only be in the upper 70s the lower 80s! Sunday we’ll all get to the lower to mid 80s.

By next week, the heat ramps back up once again as highs rise into the mid to upper 90s by the middle to end of next week with little precipitation in sight.

Dakota News Now weather page

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amelia Dean at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the time of...
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
A driver died after crashing into a tree in Sioux Falls
Fatal single-car crash kills one in Sioux Falls
Joseph Hopkins, 32 from Sioux Falls,
Sioux Falls police surround suspect’s car to serve a warrant, avoid pursuit
Noem
South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation
Fatal crash from Turner County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
One dead, one injured in two-car crash north of Chancellor

Latest News

While different breweries and distilleries in Sioux Falls will remain open, they will still be...
Could a nationwide CO2 shortage impact local breweries
Could a nationwide CO2 shortage impact local breweries
Job interview “ghosting” on the rise at some local businesses
Job interview “ghosting” on the rise at some local businesses
The Court Resource Homes program asks residents to open up their homes to youth in the court...
Brown County searching for temporary homes for detained juveniles