Warmer, Breezy Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Today, high temperatures will get back to the upper 80s east and the lower to mid 90s further to the west. This is thanks in part to the wind becoming southerly throughout the day which will ramp up the heat and eventually increase the dew points. The first half of the day on Friday will be hot and humid as highs climb into the upper 90s to even some triple digits.

Because of the heat returning on Friday and the chance for severe weather that evening, we’ve declared Friday as another First Alert Weather Day. There will be some lingering showers and storms on Saturday across the area and it’s going to be much cooler. Highs on Saturday will only be in the upper 70s the lower 80s! Sunday we’ll all get to the lower to mid 80s.

By next week, the heat ramps back up once again as highs rise into the mid to upper 90s by the middle to end of next week with little precipitation in sight.

