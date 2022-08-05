14th annual McCrossan Boys Ranch Rodeo raises money for at-risk youth Aug. 27

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 14th Annual McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Challenge Rodeo and the Northern Bull Riding Tour will take place on Aug. 27.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. at the Leo P. Flynn Outdoor Arena at McCrossan Boys Ranch featuring action-packed events of Rodeo. Tickets cost $12 for adults who buy in advance ($15 at the gate), and for those 12 years old or younger tickets cost $5. Tickets are also available in Sioux Falls at Haegles West Store or Sioux Falls Running’s Stores. Concessions will be available and vendors will be set up with western wear, jewelry, and more. No coolers or alcohol are allowed.

Winners of the Barrel Racing, Mutton Bustin’, and Bull Riding competitions will be crowned Xtreme Event Challenge Champion. The clown, “Tiny Tim,” will also be showcasing his hilarious acts. The Hegg Brothers will kick off the event with some pre-show entertainment from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

All proceeds will go to support the quality programs for at-risk youth at McCrossan Boys Ranch. According to a press release from McCrossan Boys Ranch, typically 2,000 people attend the annual event and they’re expecting a bigger turn-out this year.

For more information or tickets contact McCrossan Boys Ranch at (605) 339- 1203 or visit McCrossan.Org.

