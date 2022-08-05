Another very hot day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Heat Advisory will be in effect for parts of the region along and west of the James River. That goes into effect at 1 p.m. CDT and lasts until 8 p.m. CDT. Feels-like temperatures will be in the 100° to 105° range this afternoon and evening, so make sure you’re staying cool and hydrated!

Because of the heat returning on Friday and the chance for severe weather that evening, we’ve declared Friday as another First Alert Weather Day. Highs will be in the 90s and 100s. There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather later today and a Slight Risk from Aberdeen to the northeast. The main threats will be for 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. Storm chances will increase as we head through the evening and overnight.

There will be some lingering showers and storms on Saturday across the area and it’s going to be much cooler. Highs on Saturday will only be in the upper 70s the lower 80s! Sunday we’ll all get to the lower to mid 80s.

By next week, the heat ramps back up once again as highs rise into the mid to upper 90s by the middle to end of next week with little precipitation in sight.

